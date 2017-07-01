  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction

Offbeat

Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction

LYNN ELBER | AP |
In this June 18, 2016 file photo, US actress Olivia de Havilland poses during an Associated Press interview, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood great Olivia de Havilland has launched her own sequel to the TV series “Feud” — a lawsuit.
The double Oscar-winning actress filed suit Friday against FX Networks and producer Ryan Murphy’s company, alleging the drama inaccurately depicts her as a gossipmonger and is an invasion of privacy.
The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Friday — one day before de Havilland turns 101. The actress, whose credits include the role of Melanie Hamilton in “Gone with the Wind,” lives in Paris.
De Havilland’s suit alleges that “Feud: Bette and Joan,” about the testy relationship of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, used her name and identity without permission or compensation.
FX Networks declined comment Friday. Representatives for Murphy, who co-created the hit series “American Horror Story” and “Glee,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catherine Zeta-Jones played De Havilland in the series, which aired earlier this year. The anthology series’ next announced chapter is about the ill-fated marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
While De Havilland is “beloved and respected by her peers” and has a reputation for integrity and honesty, the series depicts her as “a hypocrite, selling gossip in order to promote herself” at the Academy Awards, the suit says.
This is false, the suit against FX and Ryan Murphy Productions contends.
“She has refused to use what she knew about the private or public lives of other actors (which was a considerable amount) to promote her own press attention and celebrity status,” a valuable aspect of her character, the suit says.
It argues that putting “false statements into a living person’s mouth and damaging their reputation is not protected by the First Amendment because the work is cloaked as fiction.
Suzelle Smith, an attorney for de Havilland, said in a statement that FX was “wrong to ignore Miss de Havilland and proceed without her permission for its own profit.”
The actress believes FX’s actions raise important principles that affect other celebrities, Smith’s statement said.
The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for emotional distress, damage to her reputation and past and future economic losses, as well as an injunction barring the defendants from using her name or image in the series or otherwise.
De Havilland won Oscars for 1946’s “To Each His Own” and 1949’s “The Heiress,” and was nominated for three other films, including “Gone with the Wind.” Her later projects included TV’s “Roots: The Next Generations” and “North and South, Book II.”
The statement from her lawyers, Smith and Don Howarth, said de Havilland is “no stranger to controversy with the powerful Hollywood production industry.”
In 1943, she sued Warner Bros. over her contract.
The “landmark decision” in her legal victory set the outside limit of a studio-player contract at seven years, including suspensions, according to Ephraim Katz’s “The Film Encyclopedia.”
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood great Olivia de Havilland has launched her own sequel to the TV series “Feud” — a lawsuit.
The double Oscar-winning actress filed suit Friday against FX Networks and producer Ryan Murphy’s company, alleging the drama inaccurately depicts her as a gossipmonger and is an invasion of privacy.
The suit was filed in Los Angeles on Friday — one day before de Havilland turns 101. The actress, whose credits include the role of Melanie Hamilton in “Gone with the Wind,” lives in Paris.
De Havilland’s suit alleges that “Feud: Bette and Joan,” about the testy relationship of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, used her name and identity without permission or compensation.
FX Networks declined comment Friday. Representatives for Murphy, who co-created the hit series “American Horror Story” and “Glee,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catherine Zeta-Jones played De Havilland in the series, which aired earlier this year. The anthology series’ next announced chapter is about the ill-fated marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
While De Havilland is “beloved and respected by her peers” and has a reputation for integrity and honesty, the series depicts her as “a hypocrite, selling gossip in order to promote herself” at the Academy Awards, the suit says.
This is false, the suit against FX and Ryan Murphy Productions contends.
“She has refused to use what she knew about the private or public lives of other actors (which was a considerable amount) to promote her own press attention and celebrity status,” a valuable aspect of her character, the suit says.
It argues that putting “false statements into a living person’s mouth and damaging their reputation is not protected by the First Amendment because the work is cloaked as fiction.
Suzelle Smith, an attorney for de Havilland, said in a statement that FX was “wrong to ignore Miss de Havilland and proceed without her permission for its own profit.”
The actress believes FX’s actions raise important principles that affect other celebrities, Smith’s statement said.
The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for emotional distress, damage to her reputation and past and future economic losses, as well as an injunction barring the defendants from using her name or image in the series or otherwise.
De Havilland won Oscars for 1946’s “To Each His Own” and 1949’s “The Heiress,” and was nominated for three other films, including “Gone with the Wind.” Her later projects included TV’s “Roots: The Next Generations” and “North and South, Book II.”
The statement from her lawyers, Smith and Don Howarth, said de Havilland is “no stranger to controversy with the powerful Hollywood production industry.”
In 1943, she sued Warner Bros. over her contract.
The “landmark decision” in her legal victory set the outside limit of a studio-player contract at seven years, including suspensions, according to Ephraim Katz’s “The Film Encyclopedia.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood great Olivia de Havilland has launched her own sequel to the TV series “Feud...

Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown

ROSARIO, Argentina: Lionel Messi and his childhood sweetheart married Friday night at a ceremony in...

Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction
Messi marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina hometown
‘Star Wars’ droid R2-D2 auctioned for $2.8m
Hollywood sexism ‘like dealing with racism’, says Game of Thrones star
Hannibal Buress says ‘Spider-Man’ red carpet prank was a win
VIDEO: Police chase man driving a scissor lift
Latest News
China's Xi vows no tolerance for anti-China acts in Hong Kong
198 views
Pacquiao’s title on the line vs Horn in ‘Battle of Brisbane’
130 views
American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar
160 views
Fired doctor kills colleague, wounds 6 others in US hospital rampage
1688 views
Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction
59 views
India launches new single nationwide tax
769 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR