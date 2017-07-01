  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar

World

American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar

Associated Press |
In this June, 22, 2017 file photo, Ronggao Zhang, center, father of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, listens as he joins, from left, Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, aunt Liqin Ye, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, for an interview at The Champaign News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois. (Heather Coit/The News-Gazette via AP File)
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois: Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.
Yingying Zhang, the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China, disappeared on June 9, just weeks after arriving at the University of Illinois where she was pursuing studies in agriculture sciences.
Federal authorities say 27-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign, Illinois, is accused of kidnapping Zhang shortly after she stepped off a bus near the university campus. Video show her getting into the front seat of a black Saturn Astra.
According to the affidavit filed in federal court, on Thursday, while Christensen was under surveillance, agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang. Authorities say based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation, agents believe Zhang is no longer alive.
Authorities have not indicated if a body has been found.
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois: Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in connection with the disappearance of a visiting Chinese scholar last seen three weeks ago and who is believed by authorities to be dead.
Yingying Zhang, the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China, disappeared on June 9, just weeks after arriving at the University of Illinois where she was pursuing studies in agriculture sciences.
Federal authorities say 27-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign, Illinois, is accused of kidnapping Zhang shortly after she stepped off a bus near the university campus. Video show her getting into the front seat of a black Saturn Astra.
According to the affidavit filed in federal court, on Thursday, while Christensen was under surveillance, agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang. Authorities say based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation, agents believe Zhang is no longer alive.
Authorities have not indicated if a body has been found.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China's Xi vows no tolerance for anti-China acts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Chinese President Xi Jinping is vowing no tolerance for any acts seen as jeopardizing...

American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois: Kidnapping charges were filed Friday against a central Illinois man in...

China's Xi vows no tolerance for anti-China acts in Hong Kong
American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar
Fired doctor kills colleague, wounds 6 others in US hospital rampage
Modi heads to Israel
UN, EU differ with US on Iran nuclear deal
Iran says US ban targets ‘grandmothers’
Latest News
China's Xi vows no tolerance for anti-China acts in Hong Kong
237 views
Pacquiao’s title on the line vs Horn in ‘Battle of Brisbane’
154 views
American man charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar
183 views
Fired doctor kills colleague, wounds 6 others in US hospital rampage
1838 views
Famed Hollywood actress sues over ‘Feud’ depiction
75 views
India launches new single nationwide tax
885 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR