  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on

World

Kashmir rebel designated as terrorist by US vows to fight on

AP |
Syed Salahuddin, center, top leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen, waves to his supporters who showered rose petals upon his arrival for a press conference in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 1, 2017. A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States vowed to continue his armed struggle against the Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region until the region of liberated from New Delhi. (AP)

PAKISTAN: A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States vowed on Saturday to continue fighting until India relinquishes control of the disputed Himalayan region.
“We will not end this fight without liberating Kashmir from India,” Syed Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, said amid tight security in a news conference in Muzaffarabad, the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.
The US State Department classified 71-year-old Salahuddin as a “global terrorist” on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month, a decision the militant leader said was only made to appease India. He said Hizbul Mujahideen only targets Indian forces and that the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda have no presence in Kashmir.
“Donald Trump’s decision will be thrown out if anyone challenges it in American courts,” he said. “No other Western nation has endorsed what this crazy Donald Trump has done,” he said.
Salahuddin called on the United Nations to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir’s people the right to vote on independence or merging with Pakistan. He said Hizbul Mujahideen may consider peace talks with India if Russia or China can guarantee that such talks would produce results.
Salahuddin later led a rally in the city and praised Pakistan for continued support in Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmir insurgents in the region split between the two nations, a charge Islamabad denies. The nuclear-armed South Asian rivals claim the territory in its entirety, having fought two of their three wars over it since 1947.
Salahuddin is based in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir and often addresses public rallies there.
On Monday, Salahuddin had called for a “Week of Resistance,” including two days of strikes starting July 8. That’s the anniversary of last year’s killing of Burhan Wani, a young protest leader whose death enraged people across Kashmir.
Islamabad on Saturday handed over to New Delhi a list of 546 Indian prisoners being held in Pakistan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. Under an accord, Pakistan and India routinely exchange lists of each other’s prisoners on July 1.

Related Articles

PAKISTAN: A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States vowed on Saturday to continue fighting until India relinquishes control of the disputed Himalayan region.
“We will not end this fight without liberating Kashmir from India,” Syed Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, said amid tight security in a news conference in Muzaffarabad, the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.
The US State Department classified 71-year-old Salahuddin as a “global terrorist” on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month, a decision the militant leader said was only made to appease India. He said Hizbul Mujahideen only targets Indian forces and that the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda have no presence in Kashmir.
“Donald Trump’s decision will be thrown out if anyone challenges it in American courts,” he said. “No other Western nation has endorsed what this crazy Donald Trump has done,” he said.
Salahuddin called on the United Nations to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir’s people the right to vote on independence or merging with Pakistan. He said Hizbul Mujahideen may consider peace talks with India if Russia or China can guarantee that such talks would produce results.
Salahuddin later led a rally in the city and praised Pakistan for continued support in Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmir insurgents in the region split between the two nations, a charge Islamabad denies. The nuclear-armed South Asian rivals claim the territory in its entirety, having fought two of their three wars over it since 1947.
Salahuddin is based in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir and often addresses public rallies there.
On Monday, Salahuddin had called for a “Week of Resistance,” including two days of strikes starting July 8. That’s the anniversary of last year’s killing of Burhan Wani, a young protest leader whose death enraged people across Kashmir.
Islamabad on Saturday handed over to New Delhi a list of 546 Indian prisoners being held in Pakistan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. Under an accord, Pakistan and India routinely exchange lists of each other’s prisoners on July 1.

Tags: Kashmir US terrorist

Comments

MORE FROM World

Crisis escalates as Venezuela’s chief prosecutor requests protection

CARACAS: Venezuela’s chief prosecutor asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR...

Hip hop in Central African Republic brings hope in crisis

BANGUI: Lionel Fotot once watched a crowd kill a 6-year-old Muslim boy with a machete. He can not...

Crisis escalates as Venezuela’s chief prosecutor requests protection
Hip hop in Central African Republic brings hope in crisis
DRC declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
Philippines, US hold joint patrol in dangerous waters
Bangladesh marks first anniversary of deadly cafe siege
Somalia insurgency splits as loyalty of key commander wavers
Latest News
US warns businesses of hacking campaign against nuclear, energy firms
IMF to participate for ‘last time’ in Greek bailout: Schaeuble
Crisis escalates as Venezuela’s chief prosecutor requests protection
7 views
Hip hop in Central African Republic brings hope in crisis
9 views
DRC declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
6 views
Philippines, US hold joint patrol in dangerous waters
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR