  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 4 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Lebanese army detains militant at Palestinian camp-sources

Reuters |
Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (REUTERS)
BEIRUT: A Palestinian Islamist militant wanted for planning bomb attacks in Lebanon was detained by the army on Saturday at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Islamist sources in the camp and a security source said.
Islamist factions in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp handed Khaled al-Sayyid over to the Lebanese army at dawn at a check point outside the camp, on the outskirts of the city of Sidon, the Islamist sources said.
Sayyid had previously travelled to Syria to fight with jihadist groups in the civil war there, the security source said.
BEIRUT: A Palestinian Islamist militant wanted for planning bomb attacks in Lebanon was detained by the army on Saturday at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Islamist sources in the camp and a security source said.
Islamist factions in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp handed Khaled al-Sayyid over to the Lebanese army at dawn at a check point outside the camp, on the outskirts of the city of Sidon, the Islamist sources said.
Sayyid had previously travelled to Syria to fight with jihadist groups in the civil war there, the security source said.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Erdogan slams opposition as ‘justice march’ nears Istanbul

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday accused the main opposition party of...

Israel’s Labor aims for relevance with leadership election

JERUSALEM: Israel’s venerable Labour Party, which led the country to independence and steered it...

Erdogan slams opposition as ‘justice march’ nears Istanbul
Israel’s Labor aims for relevance with leadership election
Qatar rejects Arab demands but ready for dialogue — foreign minister
Trump and Erdogan discuss Qatar situation
Putin discusses Qatar dispute with Bahrain king — Kremlin
WHO: Cholera death toll in Yemen rises to 1500
Latest News
US warns businesses of hacking campaign against nuclear, energy firms
IMF to participate for ‘last time’ in Greek bailout: Schaeuble
Crisis escalates as Venezuela’s chief prosecutor requests protection
8 views
Hip hop in Central African Republic brings hope in crisis
9 views
DRC declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
6 views
Philippines, US hold joint patrol in dangerous waters
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR