Corporate News

Citizen releases two new models for Citizen L

Citizen is pleased to announce the release of two new models from Citizen L, which will make for a perfect gift for the woman who knows her style.
The first model is from the Ambiluna collection. In its second year, the new Ambiluna features a limited color to the lacquer-made Urushi-drop and comes with a special bangle. The second model is a playful yet elegant design with large diamonds.
Citizen L is a ladies’ watch brand from Citizen which was launched in Europe and North America in 2012 and now available in nearly 50 countries globally. Citizen proposes a new style of luxury watch for women who embrace their lives in the 21st century with beauty and power, having Yoshiko Ikoma as the brand adviser since 2016.
Citizen L is a new lady’s watch brand that has the attractive jewelry-like design and features Citizen’s Eco-Drive, a proprietary technology that powers watches using natural or artificial light sources, eliminating the need to replace batteries.
“Absolute light” is a concept proposed by the architect Sou Fujimoto. It is a new design-led approach to watch that tells the concept of ambiguous time with the transience of light. The key feature is the moon-glazed sapphire crystal that takes its image from a soft and misty moon light. The rich expression of the gradual shift in the light is created by frosting a highly-translucent sapphire crystal. It is an entirely new concept in watches where it is not a tool to check time but to put on light itself. This moon-glazed sapphire crystal is featured in all Ambiluna models.
The distinctive motif at the 11 O
’clock position is Urushi drops, a modern rendition of Japanese tradition of lacquer art of Urushi which is carefully crafted by time honored “Urushi Sakamoto.” The exquisite gradation of silver to black that extends inwards gives it a chic yet deep radiance in the light, like “starry clouds.” By applying black color to the design, we want to highlight the presence of shadow that in fact accentuates light, hence the design concept “absolute light” is more highlighted. A single diamond is set between the case and Urushi drop, giving a beautiful tension in the design while functioning as an index to show 12 O’clock.
