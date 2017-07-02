Stunning Roger Dubuis Excalibur Essential timepieces now available in Dubai

Lovers of the stunning Excalibur Essential 36 series for women are in for a treat with exclusive new arrivals at Roger Dubuis’ boutique at Dubai Mall.

These exclusive models exude all the style and sophistication that the Excalibur Essential Automatics are known for, and each of them are head turners in their own way. With their dynamic shapes, sharp edges and striking appearance, the Excalibur Essential 36 Automatic are truly a definite statement of intent and style for the woman of substance.

Simultaneously evoking fire and ice, the sparkling gems reflect and accentuate the cool gleam of the dial with its shimmering sun-brushed finish. This elegant smaller-sized interpretation of the Excalibur, carries the collection’s characteristic fluted bezel and triple lugs, together with the radiating Roman numerals.

The latter are deliciously “interrupted” by an ever-useful small seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, complete with a discreet yet legible date display. The timepieces are equipped with the RD830 calibre featuring a 22K pink gold rotor that may be admired in action through the transparent sapphire crystal case-back and ensures a 48-hour power reserve.

The RDDBEX0588 dazzles with its rose gold case embellished with 48 brilliant diamonds. The brilliant sheen is accentuated by the gleam of the mother of pearl dial which is etched with rose gold indexes with elegant stylized Roman numerals. Brilliantly accessorized with a purple alligator strap, this exquisite timepiece comes with sapphire crystal glass and 18k rose gold and sapphire crystal case back.

The RDDBEX0587 provides a telling contrast between the sparkling sunburst dial etched with slimline Roman numerals in black set on the gleaming mother of pearl dial, all of which is stylishly encapsulated in the 18k pink gold dial. Offset with rose gold bezel and crown, this timepiece is accessorized with a brilliant blue alligator strap.

