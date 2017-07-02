  • Search form

Canada calling: Now is the right time to apply under the best and fastest immigration programs

ARAB NEWS |
There is good news for all those looking to live, work and settle in Canada. The Canadian government is leaving no stones unturned to make entering the country a hassle-free experience for aspirants. As Canada sets a baseline of welcoming at least 300,000 immigrants every year, the country is offering better chances of succeeding with the lowest points ever.
The latest express entry draw for immigration to Canada has seen candidates with 413 or more Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA), making this the lowest ever CRS cut-off point. In the previous draw, candidates under the Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC) with at least 199 CRS points were invited to apply. So far up until April, 2017 has been the best year for immigrating to Canada. The number of ITAs issued had crossed the number issued in 2016.
The Liberal government has stood by its promise of making immigration to Canada a fast and easy process. Many phenomenal changes have been introduced since the Liberal government stepped into power. The country has become the most immigration-friendly nation across the globe.
In order to aid Canadian employers in getting the best skilled and talented people to work for them from across the globe, the Global Talent Stream (GTS) has been launched. This stream establishes a two-week standard for the processing of work permit applications for highly skilled occupations. This is another step in the right direction making skilled immigration to Canada faster and easier.
This is the best time to apply and reach the maple country as the right talent pool is what the country requires. Apart from these, there are various Provincial Nominee Programs that offer skilled workers, professionals, business persons and investors better chances of working and living in Canada.
No complications, high visa success rate, fast track processing are just some of the many benefits enjoyed by applicants taking help of WWICS. The golden opportunity to apply is now, as there are many occupations in demand offering lucrative salaries to the deserving applicants.
