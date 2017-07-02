  • Search form

Corporate News

RAKICC delegation visits Cyprus

ARAB NEWS |
A delegation from RAK International Corporate Centre (RAKICC), a premium corporate registry for international business companies, traveled to Cyprus this week.
Led by RAKICC CEO Joe Moynihan, the delegation held meetings with potential partners and industry advisers to discuss the benefits of international businesses incorporating in RAKICC. While in Cyprus, Joe Moynihan also spoke at the InvestPro Cyprus conference in Limassol on June 21.
As a corporate registry, RAKICC is responsible for the registration and incorporation of international business companies, as well as providing a full suite of registry services related to business activity for companies from all over the world. Businesses that set up in Ras Al-Khaimah typically trade internationally, invest around the world and own property assets globally.
Joe Moynihan said: “We have had a number of very productive meetings while in Cyprus, which is a key market for us given the concentration of advisers and agents in the country.
We are focused on attracting businesses and individuals from around the world and we are planning further trips to Africa and Asia in the coming months.
As a world-class corporate center and premium jurisdiction, Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provides a stable, internationally compliant, well regarded and secure platform for individuals and businesses seeking to incorporate International Business Companies.”
More than 250 delegates attended InvestPro Cyprus 2017: CEOs and CFOs, business owners, corporate and private lawyers, auditors, tax consultants, bankers, financial advisers, private investors and high net worth individuals.
The conference covered a range of issues, including international investment, business immigration, international tax planning, wealth management and asset protection, and building global business structures.
