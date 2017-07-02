  • Search form

Corporate News

Centara appoints Aviareps as sales promotion representative

ARAB NEWS |
Centara is the largest hotel operator in Thailand with properties also in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and now in Oman.
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, recently appointed Aviareps to conduct the hospitality brand’s sales promotion activities within the Arabian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Aviareps is recognised as the global leader in tourism, aviation and hospitality representation with 62 offices in 46 countries around the world, and this exciting partnership will actively drive Thai hospitality business in the Middle East market.
The appointment, made with immediate effect, is the result of Centara’s initiative to expand its sales outreach to travellers and travel industry leaders in key strategic markets within the region.
Centara Hotels & Resorts currently operate 37 properties, including a great number of family resorts and city hotels, across Asia, with another 29 properties under development in a total portfolio of 66.
Centara is the largest hotel operator in Thailand with properties also in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and now Oman, following the recent opening of the Centara Muscat Hotel, Oman, its first property in the Middle East. Centara will continue to expand its operations in the Middle East with new properties in Doha, Qatar scheduled to open at the turn of the year, and a family resort to open in Dubai in 2020.
Says Paul Wilson VP of Sales, Centara Hotels & Resorts: “Centara is known for combining appealing Thai qualities, such as graceful service and pampering spa treatments, with expertly-prepared Thai and international cuisine. We are committed to serving the Middle East travel market with hospitality solutions that offer great value and memorable experiences, whether travelling for business or leisure. Expanding our property portfolio within the Middle East is one expression of our commitment to this market, by expanding our sales promotion representation in the region to assist our travel trade partners is another expression of that commitment. It is an exciting time for Centara as we continue to expand our presence throughout the Middle East, and we believe Aviareps to be the best partner for us to achieve our sales promotion and support goals in each of the designated markets.”
