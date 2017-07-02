Louis Moinet donates luxury timepiece to help orphans in India

Ateliers Louis Moinet has donated a luxury timepiece worth $10,000 to help improve the lives of orphans in India. The luxury Swiss watchmaker has donated a limited edition Twintech Chronograph LM-16.10.50 luxury timepiece to www.educateanorphan.org — the world’s first virtual charity developed by two teenagers to raise awareness about the plight of orphans and not plead for funds.

The superbly-elegant Twintech Chronograph is a triumph of ergonomic watchmaking design, with its rectangular shape and unique dial setup. From the stylish case to the intricate dial, you will see that a great deal of dedication and time has been devoted to the development of the Twintech Chronograph.

The automatic movement with three sub-dials has no less than 150 moving parts and a power reserve of 44 hours. With no sharp edges to spoil its smoothly flowing lines, the controls of the watch are carefully laid-out for greater usability.

www.educateanorphan.org is the brainchild of two teenage brothers, Advay and Atharv Rajguru, who are determined to make a positive difference in the lives of the children in an orphanage in their hometown of Ajmer, Rajasthan, where they volunteered during their summer vacation in 2016.

The Dayanand Bal Sadan orphanage is home to 136 orphans. It is supported by donor contributions, which unfortunately, are few and far between. The orphanage visit was both a revealing and transformative experience for the two brothers, who were touched by the sparse living conditions and the determined and indomitable spirit of these children to surmount the tough challenges life has dealt them.

“It gives us great pleasure to help in this creditable effort undertaken by two youngsters to improve the lives of these underprivileged orphans,” said Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO of Louis Moinet. “We believe in the importance of education in affording everyone a fair chance in life and we are glad to have the opportunity to help these orphans gain a foothold on life’s journey,” he added.

