  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 58 sec ago

You are here

Motoring

The battle with disruptors

Adel Murad |
The auto industry faces the dilemma of how to deal with industry disruptors in the shape of tech companies such as Google, Apple and Tesla.
Some company bosses regard them as competitors, while others seek partnerships and joint ventures.
Analysts are split on future trends. Some predict that in the future automakers could be just suppliers of cars as hardware, ceding market dominance to tech companies. But others see carmakers that can democratize technology, and make it reliable and accessible to the masses.
Seat President Luca de Meo says historically the auto industry seldom came first in new technologies but hints that disruptors could be overcome by the sheer capacity of automakers to realize change on a massive scale. He reckons that new technologies will only prove a success if they can deliver a substantial benefit to the customer.
But de Meo may be wrong to think that carmakers will have many years to prepare to compete in electric mobility against newcomers such as Tesla. He believes the tipping point at which electric drivetrains will overtake internal combustion engines is still a long way off, since their use remains limited by range, and the high price tag and shaky residual values scare customers away.
He bases his judgment on the fact that there are more people paying for a season ticket to a Barcelona football club than people buying electric cars in Europe at the moment.
What de Meo fails to see is the pace of change not only in Barcelona but worldwide. China wants 8 percent imports of electric cars next year — estimated to be 1 million cars at least. Most manufacturers are promising electric models by 2020, and some electric models are already successful in the markets, such as Tesla, the Nissan Leaf and the BMW i3.
What car-industry bosses need to realize is that the battle with disruptors has already begun, and the industry does not have that much time to prepare itself.
• Adel Murad is a senior motoring and business journalist based in London.
The auto industry faces the dilemma of how to deal with industry disruptors in the shape of tech companies such as Google, Apple and Tesla.
Some company bosses regard them as competitors, while others seek partnerships and joint ventures.
Analysts are split on future trends. Some predict that in the future automakers could be just suppliers of cars as hardware, ceding market dominance to tech companies. But others see carmakers that can democratize technology, and make it reliable and accessible to the masses.
Seat President Luca de Meo says historically the auto industry seldom came first in new technologies but hints that disruptors could be overcome by the sheer capacity of automakers to realize change on a massive scale. He reckons that new technologies will only prove a success if they can deliver a substantial benefit to the customer.
But de Meo may be wrong to think that carmakers will have many years to prepare to compete in electric mobility against newcomers such as Tesla. He believes the tipping point at which electric drivetrains will overtake internal combustion engines is still a long way off, since their use remains limited by range, and the high price tag and shaky residual values scare customers away.
He bases his judgment on the fact that there are more people paying for a season ticket to a Barcelona football club than people buying electric cars in Europe at the moment.
What de Meo fails to see is the pace of change not only in Barcelona but worldwide. China wants 8 percent imports of electric cars next year — estimated to be 1 million cars at least. Most manufacturers are promising electric models by 2020, and some electric models are already successful in the markets, such as Tesla, the Nissan Leaf and the BMW i3.
What car-industry bosses need to realize is that the battle with disruptors has already begun, and the industry does not have that much time to prepare itself.
• Adel Murad is a senior motoring and business journalist based in London.

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

2018 Jeep Compass impresses in Portugal launch

Jeep has chosen a scenic ocean-coast route in Portugal to launch its 2018 second-generation Compass...

New CFO appointed at Lamborghini

• Automobili Lamborghini has appointed Paolo Poma as chief financial officer and managing director...

2018 Jeep Compass impresses in Portugal launch
New CFO appointed at Lamborghini
Honda’s self-driven car to arrive in 2025
The battle with disruptors
Stanford University economist predicts demise of fossil fuel cars
Audi R8 driven by lucky winner
Latest News
Fees over collapse of Al-Gosaibi Saudi business empire ‘could hit $1 billion’
942 views
Saudi Arabia keen to support all means to wipe out terrorism: Information minister
50 views
Jeddah’s north corniche project 80% complete: Mayor
114 views
Saudi clinics save Syrian woman’s leg from amputation
15 views
ICAO lauds Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain’s air safety measures
27 views
Saudi Arabia’s multibillion corporate collapse: Al-Gosaibi exec on his role in 8-year saga
464 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR