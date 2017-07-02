New CFO appointed at Lamborghini

• Automobili Lamborghini has appointed Paolo Poma as chief financial officer and managing director. He will join the team led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. In his new role, Poma will be responsible for finance, administration and control, IT, legal affairs, compliance and risk management. Poma will be taking over from Werner Neuhold, who has been appointed chief compliance officer at Audi AG. Born in Bergamo on June 22, 1966, Poma received his degree in engineering management from the Polytechnic University of Milan. He began his career in the construction sector, where he worked in operations, then went on to earn his master’s in business administration from the SDA Bocconi School of Management.

• The Cadillac 6.2L V-8 engine that powers the Cadillac DPi-V.R prototype race car is undefeated at mid-season in the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Cadillac race engines have secured 11 of the first 15 podium places — including all five victories — during Cadillac’s first year of IMSA competition, while each traveling more miles than a trip from Cadillac House in New York City to Hollywood, California. The Cadillac 6.2L V-8 engine has been consistent in delivering power and reliability to the three Cadillac prototype race cars: No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R and No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. Each team has used only two engines in competition, enabling the newest generation of Cadillac race cars to collectively cover more than 15,500 miles under IMSA sanction with near-flawless performance.

• The BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible have raised the bar in the premium compact class in terms of dynamic prowess, aesthetic appeal and emotional richness. Scheduled for launch in July 2017, the new models promise to build on this successful concept. They feature sharper front-end styling, LED headlights fitted as standard, further interior upgrades and new connectivity services. They also offer unbeatable sports performance, courtesy of the rear-wheel drive (unique in the segment) working in tandem with the power transfer systems. More than 140,000 units of the Leipzig-built models have so far been delivered to customers. The largest markets are the US, Britain and Germany.

• The Fred Astaire Phantom I will be one of “The Great Eight Phantoms” in the Rolls Royce Exhibition that gathers together the greatest Phantoms from the last 92 years in Mayfair, London. The exhibition will welcome the next generation of this most celebrated luxury item. Over the next few weeks, Rolls Royce will announce which great Phantoms will journey to London from around the world, telling the stories of these motor cars and the historical events they witnessed. The Fred Astaire Phantom I has been loaned to the exhibition by its owner, the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. Rolls Royce will celebrate the introduction of its latest Phantom after the exhibition.

