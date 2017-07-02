ICAO lauds Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain’s air safety measures

JEDDAH: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held an informal session on Friday in which the Secretariat General presented updated information about safety in the skies over the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the director of the Middle East regional office, Mohammed Rahma, said that in direct cooperation with the countries which announced severing their relations with Qatar, the office staff on June 5 activated a contingency plan set forth in Annex XI to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago, 1944).

The director of the air navigation bureau, Steve Kramer, said that the General Secretariat has no concerns about safety in the skies over international waters in the Gulf.

He added that on July 6, the regional bureau will hold a meeting in Cairo with representatives of the countries that have cut ties with Qatar to discuss any new demands from Qatar regarding the opening of new air routes over international waters in the Gulf.

