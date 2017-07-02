Saudi clinics save Syrian woman’s leg from amputation

JEDDAH: Saudi doctors have managed to save a Syrian refugee from losing her leg. It was feared the woman would have to have the left limb amputated after she suffered an injury.

But doctors working for Saudi Specialized Clinics at the Saudi National Campaign in Zaatari refugee camp, were able to operate, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr. Hamid Al-Mafalaani, the medical director of the Saudi Specialized Clinics, said the orthopedic clinic received the woman and carried out the necessary tests. Doctors recommended that emergency surgery be carried out to avoid complications that would have led to the amputation of her entire leg. He said the operation was successful.

Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, regional director for the campaign, said the organization, through its various programs, had proved it was able to deal with difficult and urgent cases with advanced equipment and well-trained staff.

