Afghan officials: Taliban kill 13 local militiamen in ambush

Afghanistan’s National Army soldiers stand guard, following weeks of heavy clashes to recapture the area from Taliban militants in Dand-e Ghouri district in Baghlan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
KABUL: Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked a local militia, killing 13 pro-government fighters.
Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the northern Balkh province, says the local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed in the Chemtal district.
The men were part of a local militia established under the authority of the Interior Ministry to defend the area from insurgents.
The Taliban, who have increased their attacks since the start of their annual spring offensive in April, claimed responsibility for the ambush.
