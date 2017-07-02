  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 37 sec ago

You are here

World

13 dead in bus crash in Russia

AFP |
A handout picture released by Russian Emergency Ministry on July 2, 2017 shows the site of a crash between long-haul passenger and a truck in Russia’s Tatarstan Region. Thirteen people died, two of them children, when a long-haul passenger bus collided with a truck in Russia on July 2, 2017, authorities said. (AFP)
A handout picture released by Russian Emergency Ministry on July 2, 2017 shows the site of a crash between long-haul passenger and a truck in Russia’s Tatarstan Region. Thirteen people died, two of them children, when a long-haul passenger bus collided with a truck in Russia on July 2, 2017, authorities said. (AFP)
2 photos
MOSCOW: Thirteen people died, two of them children, when a long-haul passenger bus collided with a truck in Russia on Sunday, authorities said.
The bus was traveling from Samara on the Volga river to Izhevsk, around 900 kilometers (550 miles) east of Moscow, when the accident happened, the Investigative Committee, which probes accidents and disasters, said.
It said it was possible the bus driver was blinded by headlights.
The bus rolled over and caught on fire as a result of the collision, the regional interior ministry said, adding it would be arresting both drivers.
Russia ranks among the world’s worst countries for road deaths, mainly due to drink-driving, poor roads and traffic violations.
Last year more than 20,000 people died in road accidents, a 12-percent drop compared to 2015.
MOSCOW: Thirteen people died, two of them children, when a long-haul passenger bus collided with a truck in Russia on Sunday, authorities said.
The bus was traveling from Samara on the Volga river to Izhevsk, around 900 kilometers (550 miles) east of Moscow, when the accident happened, the Investigative Committee, which probes accidents and disasters, said.
It said it was possible the bus driver was blinded by headlights.
The bus rolled over and caught on fire as a result of the collision, the regional interior ministry said, adding it would be arresting both drivers.
Russia ranks among the world’s worst countries for road deaths, mainly due to drink-driving, poor roads and traffic violations.
Last year more than 20,000 people died in road accidents, a 12-percent drop compared to 2015.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump vowed to support and defend religious liberty, telling a...

US president defends Twitter use after attacking media

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump defended his aggressive use of Twitter on Saturday just hours...

Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US
US president defends Twitter use after attacking media
Central America hit by massive power outages
As anti-G20 protests begin, Merkel says growth must be inclusive
Italy urges other EU ports to welcome migrants
Pope appeals for ‘democratic solution’ to Venezuela violence
Latest News
Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
1 views
Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US
7 views
US president defends Twitter use after attacking media
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR