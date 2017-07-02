  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 21 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Fire kills three at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

Reuters |
Firefighters put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, July 2, 2017. (REUTERS)
Civil defence members and civilians put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, July 2, 2017. (REUTERS)
Civil defence members put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, July 2, 2017. (REUTERS)
Civil defence members and civilians put out fire at a camp for Syrian refugees near the town of Qab Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, July 2, 2017. (REUTERS)
4 photos

LEBANON: A fire tore through a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, killing three people on Sunday, officials said.
Flames and thick clouds of black smoke rose from the site near the town of Qab Elias, around a hour’s drive east of Beirut, and at least one explosion was seen in footage broadcast by Lebanon’s MTV.
Reuters TV footage showed little was left by the blaze as a fire truck doused down the still smoldering ground. A Syrian refugee said many of the people living at the camp had fled to Lebanon from the Raqqa area of Syria.
“We’ve started the assessment as to how many tents have been damaged. As soon as the assessment is done we will provide the families with all the help they need,” UNHCR spokeswoman Dana Sleiman said.
“Apparently it started with a cooking stove. We are waiting to confirm that,” she said.
Lebanon is hosting at least 1 million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in tented settlements scattered around the country. The government says there are about 1.5 million Syrians in the country.

LEBANON: A fire tore through a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, killing three people on Sunday, officials said.
Flames and thick clouds of black smoke rose from the site near the town of Qab Elias, around a hour’s drive east of Beirut, and at least one explosion was seen in footage broadcast by Lebanon’s MTV.
Reuters TV footage showed little was left by the blaze as a fire truck doused down the still smoldering ground. A Syrian refugee said many of the people living at the camp had fled to Lebanon from the Raqqa area of Syria.
“We’ve started the assessment as to how many tents have been damaged. As soon as the assessment is done we will provide the families with all the help they need,” UNHCR spokeswoman Dana Sleiman said.
“Apparently it started with a cooking stove. We are waiting to confirm that,” she said.
Lebanon is hosting at least 1 million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in tented settlements scattered around the country. The government says there are about 1.5 million Syrians in the country.

Tags: Lebanon Syrian refugees camps Raqqa

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh

MOSUL: Special forces have recaptured more of Mosul’s historic heart as they press the final stages...

Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners

JERUSALEM: An Arab-Israeli former lawmaker entered prison Sunday to begin a two-year sentence after...

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
Abu Dhabi airport says it is now exempt from US laptop ban
Erdogan hosts Russia defense chief amid Syria border tensions
Latest News
Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
1 views
Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US
7 views
US president defends Twitter use after attacking media
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR