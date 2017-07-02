  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 8 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt sentences 20 to death over killings of police

AFP |
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of riot police and army and their supporters, during clashes at El-Talbyia near Giza square, south of Cairo, November 29, 2013. (REUTERS)
CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced 20 people to death over the killing of 13 policemen following the army's 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, judicial officials said.
The court also handed 114 people sentences ranging from 15 years to life (25 years) and ordered a juvenile jailed for 10 years, they said.
A further 21 defendants were acquitted.
On August 14, 2013, a month after the army overthrew Morsi, security forces forcibly dispersed two pro-Morsi protest camps in Cairo in an operation that killed more than 700 people.
Hours later, a furious crowd attacked a police station in the Cairo suburb of Kerdassa, where 13 policemen were killed.
All the defendants were present in court during the ruling, which can still be appealed.
The death sentences have already been approved by the mufti, Egypt's official interpreter of Islamic law, whose opinion is legally required but not binding.
This is the second trial over the same case.
The court of cassation called for a retrial after a lower court sentenced to death 183 Islamists over the killings.
Egyptian courts have issued hundreds of death sentences against Morsi supporters since his overthrow, but many have appealed and won new trials.
Morsi and other top Muslim Brotherhood figures have also faced trial.
CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced 20 people to death over the killing of 13 policemen following the army's 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, judicial officials said.
The court also handed 114 people sentences ranging from 15 years to life (25 years) and ordered a juvenile jailed for 10 years, they said.
A further 21 defendants were acquitted.
On August 14, 2013, a month after the army overthrew Morsi, security forces forcibly dispersed two pro-Morsi protest camps in Cairo in an operation that killed more than 700 people.
Hours later, a furious crowd attacked a police station in the Cairo suburb of Kerdassa, where 13 policemen were killed.
All the defendants were present in court during the ruling, which can still be appealed.
The death sentences have already been approved by the mufti, Egypt's official interpreter of Islamic law, whose opinion is legally required but not binding.
This is the second trial over the same case.
The court of cassation called for a retrial after a lower court sentenced to death 183 Islamists over the killings.
Egyptian courts have issued hundreds of death sentences against Morsi supporters since his overthrow, but many have appealed and won new trials.
Morsi and other top Muslim Brotherhood figures have also faced trial.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh

MOSUL: Special forces have recaptured more of Mosul’s historic heart as they press the final stages...

Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners

JERUSALEM: An Arab-Israeli former lawmaker entered prison Sunday to begin a two-year sentence after...

Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
Abu Dhabi airport says it is now exempt from US laptop ban
Erdogan hosts Russia defense chief amid Syria border tensions
Latest News
Iraq gains ground in Mosul’s Old City as it presses assault on Daesh
34 views
Former Arab-Israeli lawmaker jailed for helping prisoners
24 views
44 Libya soldiers dead in month of fighting militants
11 views
Stigma keeps drug addicts quiet in Gaza Strip
13 views
Trump vows to support, defend religious freedom in US
23 views
US president defends Twitter use after attacking media
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR