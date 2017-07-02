Savage to provide industrial rail switching operations for Aramco

Savage Saudi Arabia (Savage) has entered into an agreement with Saudi Aramco, the world’s top exporter of crude oil and natural gas liquids, to operate one of the first industrial rail switching facilities in the Kingdom. The rail operations will support Saudi Aramco’s Wasit and Berri natural gas plants, located near Jubail area in the Eastern Province.

“We’re excited to bring our unique capabilities and expertise to provide world-class service for Saudi Aramco at one of the first industrial rail switching operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage president and CEO. “Our commitment to ensure safe and efficient operations at this critical link in our customer’s supply chain will provide significant long-term value for this part of their business.”

Savage will perform rail switching services at the two Saudi Aramco natural gas plants using rail car movers and three tier 3-compliant, low-emissions locomotives. The company will also provide track maintenance and track signaling system operations and maintenance. Savage will own, operate and maintain the locomotives for Saudi Aramco, and will interface with the mainline rail carrier on behalf of the two plants. These services will help facilitate the transportation of molten sulphur by rail from Saudi Aramco’s Wasit and Berri plants to Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company’s (MWSPC) new mining and processing plants in Wa’ad Al-Shammal Mineral Industrial City and Ras Al-Khair Mineral Industrial City.

“Our experience in safely providing refinery services in Saudi Arabia since 2012 has opened doors to new opportunities to move and manage critical materials and provide industrial services for Customers in the region,” said Aubry. “We’re pleased to participate in the growth and development taking place in Saudi Arabia and look forward to working with Saudi Aramco to help meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

