Panasonic HIT solar panels achieve new efficiency ratings

Panasonic has once again achieved the highest efficiency of solar panels with a temperature coefficient of -0.258%/°C. This coefficient is the world’s highest level for a mass-produced solar panel. This time, Panasonic has improved the output temperature coefficient by 0.032 points (from -0.29%/°C) by making improvements to the “heterojunction technology,” which is a characteristic of the company’s “HIT” solar panel. These temperature characteristics will increase the conversion efficiency at 75°C by 46 percent in comparison to general silicon products.

According to Panasonic, solar modules are ideal for energy generation in hot climate areas, because their output is not affected as the temperature rises. A general silicon solar cell’s output temperature coefficient is -0.50 percent, which denotes a decline of 0.50 percent in the conversion efficiency as the module temperature rises by 1C. Panasonic’s HIT modules, which boast an improved output temperature coefficient, will almost halve the decline in the conversion efficiency reliably generating power in the summer during which solar cells are known to degrade efficiency.

Atsushi Karasawa, sales director at Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), commented: “Renewable energy projects are a key component of current developments in the region, and there is substantial new interest and investment from government to foster solar energy. Technology innovation in the solar sector has played an important role in the rapid demand growth for rooftop solar systems in the region, and globally as well. Panasonic has been a forerunner in providing efficient solar solutions for over four decades, and with the new efficiency record, HIT modules offer huge returns for our customers’ investment while supplying reliable power generation.”

Modules are composed of solar cells, i.e., semiconductors, whose conversion efficiency degrades as the temperature rises, thereby reducing the output. The output temperature coefficient indicates the degree of such decline. For instance, at the module temperature anticipated in the summer months (75C), the conversion efficiency will decrease by 25 percent in comparison to the environment at 25C.

Panasonic will continue to work on technology development and mass commercialization with the aim of achieving higher power generation, and improvements in efficiency and reliability.

