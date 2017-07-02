Shaker Group holds event in support of Insan

Shaker Group, in collaboration with the Charity Committee for Orphans Care “Insan,” recently organized an event with orphans with the goal of bringing them pleasure. The event included many entertaining programs, such as the distribution of gifts that brought joy and smiles among the orphans. The children were also given vouchers to get Eid clothes.

Commenting on the event, Jameel Al-Molhem, managing director of Shaker Group, said: “We have the pleasure to celebrate the holy month by sharing happiness with the orphans, and we hope this gathering will be something to remember for them all.

We are honored to participate in this initiative, which we organize annually to support the orphans who deserve the community’s utmost level of care.

This meeting is considered one of various significant social events intended as part of the partnership between Shaker Group and the Charity Committee for Orphans Care “Insan,” represented by the its chairman, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, to positively collaborate to serve the orphans. We believe in giving back to the community whom we serve”.

“Shaker Group is committed to support orphans and we strive to empower them to pursue a supportable life. This is part of the group’s responsibilities to improve communication between community members,” he added.

Shaker Group also organized and sponsored a community event for the House of Elderly affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. The event was part of a series of initiatives achieved by the group to reflect the spirit of sharing and kindness, and it moves in compliance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, ensuring that the promotion the culture of volunteering can generate a positive impact in the community.

