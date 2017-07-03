Preparations finalized for much-awaited Souq Okaz festival in Taif

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has finalized preparations for the 11th edition of Souq Okaz, scheduled to kick off on July 12 under the patronage of King Salman.

Located on the outskirts of the resort city of Taif, the Souq is held every year during the summer break.

Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the SCTH and head of the supervisory committee of Souq Okaz, said the festival this year will witness more than 100 events, in addition to contests and tourist experiences.

The events will include a number of historical and cultural functions including Arabic and early Islamic poetry recitations, theater performances, market presentations, language challenges, sports shows, horse and camel shows, handicrafts, and light and sound presentations, he said.

Souq Okaz will also witness five nights of Arabic classical poetry, 10 cultural workshops, an Arabic calligraphy show, a fine art corner, the Okaz library, an ancient and Islamic inscription show, and a tent for storytellers under the supervision of the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).

Prince Sultan said the SCTH has organized a series of preparatory workshops with its partners in Taif province including investors, the media, officials of government agencies, universities and citizens.