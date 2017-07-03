  • Search form

  Train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported

Train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported

Associated Press
A derailed Amtrak passenger train lies on its side before the Chambers Bay Bridge on Puget Sound in Steilacoom, Washington, UN on Sunday. (West Pierce Fire Department/Handout via Reuters)
STEILACOOM, Washington: Portions of an Amtrak passenger train derailed Sunday near a town in Washington state’s Pierce County.
There appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment of the Amtrak Cascades train near the town of Steilacoom, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The train runs between Vancouver, Canada, and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon.
The locomotive and the baggage car derailed around 2:30 p.m., Amtrak said. Several people suffered minor injuries, Amtrak said in its statement.
The train, which was carrying 267 passengers, derailed near the Chambers Bay golf course, which was the site of the 2015 US Open.
All passengers were evacuated and provided with alternate transportation, the company said.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Amtrak said.
The railroad tracks on which the locomotive derailed was reopened shortly before 6 p.m. for service at limited speeds, Amtrak said.
The Gig Harbor Police Department said one of its patrol boats was helping environment officials put in pollution-control booms to block fuel from the derailment from leaking into a nearby body of water. The department posted a photo Sunday afternoon on its Twitter account showing the work.
Steilacoom is about 45 miles south of Seattle.
