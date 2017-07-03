Trump speaks with Gulf state leaders, urges unity

  • Search form

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner (R), speaks by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017. (REUTERS)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has spoken separately with several leaders of nations in the Arab Gulf region and addressed ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors.
The White House says Trump urged unity and reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.
Trump spoke Sunday night with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar.
The White House says Trump underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit’s goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.
A group of Arab nations has accused Qatar of supporting Muslim extremists, among other things.

