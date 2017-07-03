  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 17 people unaccounted for in German bus accident: police

World

17 people unaccounted for in German bus accident: police

AFP |
17 people unaccounted for in German bus accident: police.(AFP)
BERLIN: Seventeen people were unaccounted for after a tour bus burst into flames following a collision on Monday with a trailer truck in southern Germany, police said.
“It is completely possible that some people did not make it out of the bus, it’s unclear where 17 of them are,” a police spokeswoman Anne Hoefer, told AFP, adding that 31 people were injured.
The bus carrying 46 passengers and two drivers rammed into the trailer in a traffic jam on the motorway A9 close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach.
The impact shortly after 7 am (0500 GMT) sent the bus up in flames.
“The bus is completely gutted,” said Hoefer.
An emergency team, including firefighters and rescue workers, was in place, while traffic on the motorway was halted in both directions.
BERLIN: Seventeen people were unaccounted for after a tour bus burst into flames following a collision on Monday with a trailer truck in southern Germany, police said.
“It is completely possible that some people did not make it out of the bus, it’s unclear where 17 of them are,” a police spokeswoman Anne Hoefer, told AFP, adding that 31 people were injured.
The bus carrying 46 passengers and two drivers rammed into the trailer in a traffic jam on the motorway A9 close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach.
The impact shortly after 7 am (0500 GMT) sent the bus up in flames.
“The bus is completely gutted,” said Hoefer.
An emergency team, including firefighters and rescue workers, was in place, while traffic on the motorway was halted in both directions.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Man charged for threatening to kill France’s Macron: legal source

PARIS: A man has been charged with plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron at France’s...

Two rebels killed in Indian Kashmir firefight

INDIA: Two suspected rebels were killed and a civilian was critically wounded in a shootout with...

Man charged for threatening to kill France’s Macron: legal source
Two rebels killed in Indian Kashmir firefight
17 people unaccounted for in German bus accident: police
Philippines: Top militant believed hiding in war-torn city
Xi told Trump US-China ties hit by ‘negative factors’: state media
Trump speaks with Gulf state leaders, urges unity
Latest News
Fee-payment system glitches prevent travel of some foreign residents
973 views
Record number of travelers cross King Fahd Causeway over Eid
184 views
Jeddah seafront commercial contracts will not be renewed due to planned public projects
104 views
Souq.com and Amazon complete $65m acquisition deal
501 views
Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?
509 views
NASA to create space probe to save Earth from asteroid impact
82 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR