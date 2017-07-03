Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?

JEDDAH: Qatar’s foreign minister has admitted to Doha being on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome on Saturday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said: “As for financing terrorism and what has been mentioned in the list of accusations — this issue exists in all countries in the region.”

He did not deny the charge made against Qatar.

He said that funding and sponsoring terror is a common issue in other countries in the Middle East and did not only apply to Qatar. “Qatar, on the contrary, is at the bottom of the list of countries involved in such crime.”