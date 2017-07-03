  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 39 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?

Arab News |
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, talks to journalists during a press conference in Rome, Saturday July 1, 2017. (AP)

JEDDAH: Qatar’s foreign minister has admitted to Doha being on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism in the region.
Speaking at a press conference in Rome on Saturday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said: “As for financing terrorism and what has been mentioned in the list of accusations — this issue exists in all countries in the region.”
He did not deny the charge made against Qatar.
He said that funding and sponsoring terror is a common issue in other countries in the Middle East and did not only apply to Qatar. “Qatar, on the contrary, is at the bottom of the list of countries involved in such crime.”

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Qatar’s foreign minister has admitted to Doha being on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism in the region.
Speaking at a press conference in Rome on Saturday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said: “As for financing terrorism and what has been mentioned in the list of accusations — this issue exists in all countries in the region.”
He did not deny the charge made against Qatar.
He said that funding and sponsoring terror is a common issue in other countries in the Middle East and did not only apply to Qatar. “Qatar, on the contrary, is at the bottom of the list of countries involved in such crime.”

Tags: Qatar Crisis terror supporters terror

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

UK welcomes confidence-building in Gulf dispute

DOHA: Britain's top diplomat has welcomed a decision by four Arab countries to give Qatar more time...

Feeling unwanted and unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel

TEL AVIV: Nine years ago, Teklit Michael fled Eritrea to avoid military conscription, survived a...

UK welcomes confidence-building in Gulf dispute
Feeling unwanted and unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel
Did Qatar’s FM just admit to Doha sponsoring terror?
Major World Cup 2022 contractors draw up plans to leave Qatar amid Gulf row
Egypt arrests daughter, son-in-law of Islamist leader
Qatar hands response to Gulf, Arab demands to Kuwait
Latest News
Oil prices may improve as OPEC exports fall
UK welcomes confidence-building in Gulf dispute
Feeling unwanted and unwelcome, African migrants hit by new tax in Israel
32 views
Sudan president plans maiden Russia trip
17 views
World hunger on the rise again due to conflict, change: UN
8 views
Macron: France ready for ‘radically new path’
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR