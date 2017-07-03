Jeddah seafront commercial contracts will not be renewed due to planned public projects

JEDDAH: An official source at Jeddah municipality said contracts for commercial resorts and marinas renting land along the Jeddah seafront will not be renewed prior to turning these lands into projects for the public.

“Recently we received some of the locations that had been vacated as the contracts had ended. They will be turned into green spaces for the use of Jeddah residents.”

He said about 230,000 square meters at the seafront and the Dahban area (coastal area to the north of Jeddah) were already handed over to the municipality.

The resorts vacated so far included 10,000-square-meter Al-Andalus Resort, the 80,000-square-meter Green Island and the 80,000-square-meter Al Nawras Resort, in addition to 10,000 square meters that were handed over in Dahban.

