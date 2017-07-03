  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Record number of travelers cross King Fahd Causeway over Eid

Arab News
The King Fahd causeway. (AFP)
JEDDAH — The King Fahd Causeway recorded the highest number of travelers since its opening with 342,810 people crossing during four days of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
Spokesman for Eastern Province Passports Department Col. Mualla bin Marzouq told Al-Hayat newspaper that the increased flow of travelers did not affect security aspects and the speed of processing paperwork at the crossing.
The 25-kilometer-long and 23.2-meter-wide causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain was opened in November 1986 and has since contributed in expanding the two countries’ commercial exchange. The bridge cost $564 million and took over four years to build.
