Dubai launches women-only ambulance service

Arab News |
Dubai’s pink women-only ambulance service

JEDDAH: Dubai has launched the first women-only ambulance service in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pink responders vehicle will operate between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., specializing in emergency treatment for women, including maternity-related issues and deliveries. They will also repsond to children under 12-years-old.

Crews will be made up of specially trained female medics.

“The use of emergency vehicles only for women and children is among twenty-four specialized services offered by the corporation,” Khalifa Bin Darai, executive director of DCA told UAE daily The National.
The ambulance will be based at Al-Twar municipality center and will cover Deira.
The service will be monitored for two months before being rolled out in Bur Dubai.
“The evaluation of the pink ambulance vehicle will be based on the number of emergency cases dealt with in a particular area. We want to ensure that many residents will benefit from the service,” he said.
The ambulance is not the first time such a service was launched in the emirate.
In 2006 Dubai launched a fleet of pink taxis, designated for women and young children.

