  'Despicable Me 3' grabs top spot at US box office

'Despicable Me 3' grabs top spot at US box office

Dru, voiced by Steve Carell in a scene from “Despicable Me 3.” (AP)
LOS ANGELES: “Despicable Me 3,” the latest instalment of the animated crime caper series, debuted at the top of the North American box office, estimates showed Sunday, but fell short of industry expectations in weekend ticket sales.
Steve Carell stars as the voice of “despicable” bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru — and his twin brother Dru — in the Universal film.
It also features Kristen Wiig as Gru’s wife Lucy and “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker as Balthazar Bratt, a former child star and evil villain whose fashion sense is stuck in the ‘80s.
The film brought in $75.4 million in its opening weekend, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, falling short of predictions that it would breach at least the $80 million mark.
Debuting in second place was hotly anticipated heist thriller “Baby Driver,” with $21 million.
Ansel Elgort (“The Fault in our Stars“) stars as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus — ringing in his ears — and has to play music on an iPod to concentrate when he is behind the wheel.
Falling to third after its debut weekend at the top of the box office was “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth instalment in the blockbuster series which raked in $17.0 million.
The film, which is heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins, and opened to what was by far the weakest debut in the franchise’s history.
Warner Bros. superhero action film “Wonder Woman” earned some $15.6 million, landing in fourth place.
Meanwhile Pixar’s “Cars 3” cruised into fifth place, with $9.5 million in its third weekend.
