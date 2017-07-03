  • Search form

Offbeat

Arab singer Balqees Fathi to perform at DSS

ARAB NEWS
Balqees Fathi
DAMMAM: Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates will come alive to the magical voice of Balqees Fathi this August. The popular Emirati-Yemeni songstress known for her hits “Ya Hawa” and “Majnoun” will mesmerise audiences at a free concert on Aug. 4, as part of the shopping festival Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).
Whether it is classical Arabic chord progressions or a contemporary twist to the lyrics, Fatih knows it all.
In addition, Arab music icons Fouad Abdulwahed and Dalia Mubarak are coming together to put on a musical show, also part of the DSS.
Taking place on July 21 at City Center Mirdif, the singers will perform in a concert where traditional percussion and string instruments meet urban hip-hop vocals.
The performances are part of a series of free DSS in-mall concerts where popular Arab artists sing live.
DSS, now in its 20th edition, will run until Aug. 12. It will include sales, as well as entertainment and events.
