Offbeat

Young British royals to go on Europe tour

Prince William holding Prince George, right and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left.
LONDON: Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.
The palace said in a statement Monday that the five-day tour beginning July 17 in Warsaw will feature appearances by the children.
The trip is being seen as an effort to bolster Britain’s goodwill ties with Europe amid negotiations to leave the European Union.
The palace said the royals are looking “forward to a busy and impactful tour,” and are happy as a family to meet “such important friends of the United Kingdom.”
Prince William and the former Kate Middleton also took George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, on an official tour to Canada last year.
