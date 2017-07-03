GIB granted retail banking license in Bahrain

Gulf International Bank (GIB) has been granted a retail banking license for its digital venture “Meem” by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

GIB’s Chairman Jammaz bin Abdullah Al-Suhaimi expressed his appreciation for the Bahraini authorities, especially the Central Bank of Bahrain, for “the confidence placed on GIB’s retail banking capabilities.”

Al-Suhaimi highlighted GIB’s 40-year history in Bahrain as a key contributor in the financial services sector, and its continued commitment to diversify and further strengthen its operations in Bahrain and the region.

The license is considered to be an important milestone for GIB as it will expand the bank’s presence in Bahrain and pave the way for further expansion across the GCC. GIB initially launched its retail banking products and services under the brand name Meem, in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “We are delighted that GIB has been granted a retail banking license for Meem in Bahrain. The fintech industry has the potential to greatly influence how consumers and companies engage, and can positively disrupt economies in a way that allows for even further growth. However, in order to truly realize the potential, Bahrain has to have the right ecosystem in place. The launch of the service Meem by GIB demonstrates the Kingdom’s willingness to embrace this disruption and we look forward to seeing more banks grow their fintech activities.”

GIB CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi said: “We are very pleased with this new venture. Meem in Bahrain will be the first digital bank in the region. The favorable regulatory environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain facilitates the establishment of digital banking platforms. We intend to launch Meem services and products in Bahrain in 2018 and we are confident that Meem will play an important role in the development of the fintech ecosystem in Bahrain and the region.”

Meem is aimed at modernizing retail banking in the region combining online and mobile banking with physical store locations.

Meem customers can open accounts online, and conduct day-to-day transactions through its online e-banking channel, supported by a wide range of communication channels, including telephone, mobile devices, e-mail, web chat and social media.

Gulf International Bank (GIB) has been granted a retail banking license for its digital venture “Meem” by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

GIB’s Chairman Jammaz bin Abdullah Al-Suhaimi expressed his appreciation for the Bahraini authorities, especially the Central Bank of Bahrain, for “the confidence placed on GIB’s retail banking capabilities.”

Al-Suhaimi highlighted GIB’s 40-year history in Bahrain as a key contributor in the financial services sector, and its continued commitment to diversify and further strengthen its operations in Bahrain and the region.

The license is considered to be an important milestone for GIB as it will expand the bank’s presence in Bahrain and pave the way for further expansion across the GCC. GIB initially launched its retail banking products and services under the brand name Meem, in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Khalid Al-Rumaihi, chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “We are delighted that GIB has been granted a retail banking license for Meem in Bahrain. The fintech industry has the potential to greatly influence how consumers and companies engage, and can positively disrupt economies in a way that allows for even further growth. However, in order to truly realize the potential, Bahrain has to have the right ecosystem in place. The launch of the service Meem by GIB demonstrates the Kingdom’s willingness to embrace this disruption and we look forward to seeing more banks grow their fintech activities.”

GIB CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi said: “We are very pleased with this new venture. Meem in Bahrain will be the first digital bank in the region. The favorable regulatory environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain facilitates the establishment of digital banking platforms. We intend to launch Meem services and products in Bahrain in 2018 and we are confident that Meem will play an important role in the development of the fintech ecosystem in Bahrain and the region.”

Meem is aimed at modernizing retail banking in the region combining online and mobile banking with physical store locations.

Meem customers can open accounts online, and conduct day-to-day transactions through its online e-banking channel, supported by a wide range of communication channels, including telephone, mobile devices, e-mail, web chat and social media.