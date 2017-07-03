First Abu Dhabi Bank partners with UAE Team Emirates

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions, will become one of the main partners of UAE Team Emirates, at the Tour de France. Its logo will be placed on the center and the sides of the team’s new jersey. The new jersey will be debuted in the most important race of the year, where Diego Ulissi, Louis Meintjes and Ben Swift will be aiming for victorious wins.

FAB’s partnership is not just a sponsorship, it also advocates the bank’s new social movement launched earlier this year, which focuses on supporting individuals, corporates and communities to grow stronger, together.

“We are investing our energies to create one of the most important cycling teams in the world and we are really proud to have First Abu Dhabi Bank on board,” said General Manager Giuseppe Saronni.

He added: “Both of our entities share the same values, and we are inspired to achieve important goals and grow together.”

UAE Team Emirates is a professional cycling team licensed to compete on the UCI World Tour, the pinnacle tour of men’s professional road racing. Owned by Swiss-based company CGS Cycling, the management team comprises Matar Suhail Al-Yabhouni Al-Dhaheri, president; Giuseppe Saronni, general manager; and Mauro Gianetti, promoter.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Business Park, FAB’s international network spans over 19 countries across the world, providing global relationships, expertise and financial strength to support local, regional and international businesses seeking to do business at home and abroad.

