Saudi clinics treat over 10,000 Syrians at Zaatari camp in June

RIYADH: Saudi Specialized Clinics, part of the Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees, provided medical services to 10,067 displaced Syrians in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in June, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Based on medical registers, the pediatrics clinic received the highest number of patients (2,740), while the cardiac, dentistry, surgery, orthopedic and dermatology clinics treated 165, 824, 881, 608 and 1,144 patients, respectively.

The number of patients visiting the ear, nose and throat clinic stood at 371, with the vaccine clinic treating 224 and the lab 467.

The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics are a key relief component of the campaign.