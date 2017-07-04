  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat over 10,000 Syrians at Zaatari camp in June

Arab News |
A Syrian patient undergoes a medical test at Zaatari Camp by a medical staff of Saudi Specialized Clinics. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Specialized Clinics, part of the Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees, provided medical services to 10,067 displaced Syrians in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in June, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Based on medical registers, the pediatrics clinic received the highest number of patients (2,740), while the cardiac, dentistry, surgery, orthopedic and dermatology clinics treated 165, 824, 881, 608 and 1,144 patients, respectively.
The number of patients visiting the ear, nose and throat clinic stood at 371, with the vaccine clinic treating 224 and the lab 467.
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics are a key relief component of the campaign.

RIYADH: Saudi Specialized Clinics, part of the Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees, provided medical services to 10,067 displaced Syrians in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in June, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Based on medical registers, the pediatrics clinic received the highest number of patients (2,740), while the cardiac, dentistry, surgery, orthopedic and dermatology clinics treated 165, 824, 881, 608 and 1,144 patients, respectively.
The number of patients visiting the ear, nose and throat clinic stood at 371, with the vaccine clinic treating 224 and the lab 467.
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics are a key relief component of the campaign.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

KACST Badir program to set up 600 more companies to provide 3,600 jobs

RIYADH: King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) through the Badir program is...

SFDA imposes temporary ban on Belgian poultry products after avian flu outbreak

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed a temporary ban on the importing of...

KACST Badir program to set up 600 more companies to provide 3,600 jobs
SFDA imposes temporary ban on Belgian poultry products after avian flu outbreak
Fee-payment system glitches prevent travel of some foreign residents
Saudi FM: We will consider Qatar’s response carefully before taking stances
Passport Department: No nationality is exempted from fees on dependents
Saudi clinics treat over 10,000 Syrians at Zaatari camp in June
Latest News
SDF fighters breach wall surrounding Old City of Raqqa
Trump urges China to get 'heavy' with N.Korea after latest missile launch
NBA: Durant said to sign two-year deal with Warriors
34 views
KACST Badir program to set up 600 more companies to provide 3,600 jobs
66 views
SFDA imposes temporary ban on Belgian poultry products after avian flu outbreak
17 views
Fee-payment system glitches prevent travel of some foreign residents
27633 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR