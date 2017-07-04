  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Don’t look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

Offbeat

Don’t look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

AFP |
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, tourists look on while standing on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, tourists walk across a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, tourists look on from a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, a tourist poses with standing on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, a tourist walks on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, tourists look on from a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, a tourist poses while walking on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
In this photo taken on June 1, 2017, a couple walks on a glass-bottomed skywalk, certified as the world's longest, at the Ordovician park in Wansheng. Hovering more than 100 metres (328 feet) above a gaping chasm, a glass-bottomed skywalk has set a record in China while delighting and terrifying visitors. Guinness World Records certified the bridge in southwest Chongqing province as the longest cantilevered glass-bottomed skywalk on April 2, measuring at 69.6 metres (228 feet). (AFP)
8 photos

CHINA: Suspended more than 120 meters (400 feet) above a gaping chasm, the world’s longest cantilevered glass skywalk is delighting and terrifying visitors in China.
The v-shaped walkway stretches almost 70 meters from a sheer cliff face in southwest Chongqing, offering intrepid tourists a vertigo-inducing view of the ground some 123 meters below.
No more than 30 people are allowed on the skywalk at any one time.
While some pause to pose for photos, others find it all a little too much to cope with, and grip the handrail with both hands as they inch along the walkway.
The structure at the Ordovician park in Wansheng, which is held up by thick cables, was certified earlier this year by Guinness World Records as being the longest of its type anywhere on the planet.
Similar glass-bottomed constructions have become popular attractions at scenic parks in China.
Last year, a 430-meter-long, 300-meter-high glass bridge opened in central Hunan province. It temporarily closed after being overwhelmed by crowds.

CHINA: Suspended more than 120 meters (400 feet) above a gaping chasm, the world’s longest cantilevered glass skywalk is delighting and terrifying visitors in China.
The v-shaped walkway stretches almost 70 meters from a sheer cliff face in southwest Chongqing, offering intrepid tourists a vertigo-inducing view of the ground some 123 meters below.
No more than 30 people are allowed on the skywalk at any one time.
While some pause to pose for photos, others find it all a little too much to cope with, and grip the handrail with both hands as they inch along the walkway.
The structure at the Ordovician park in Wansheng, which is held up by thick cables, was certified earlier this year by Guinness World Records as being the longest of its type anywhere on the planet.
Similar glass-bottomed constructions have become popular attractions at scenic parks in China.
Last year, a 430-meter-long, 300-meter-high glass bridge opened in central Hunan province. It temporarily closed after being overwhelmed by crowds.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Don’t look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

CHINA: Suspended more than 120 meters (400 feet) above a gaping chasm, the world’s longest...

Young British royals to go on Europe tour

LONDON: Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and...

Don’t look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China
Young British royals to go on Europe tour
Man who inspired ice bucket challenge back in hospital
Arab singer Balqees Fathi to perform at DSS
‘Despicable Me 3’ grabs top spot at US box office
Dubai launches women-only ambulance service
Latest News
N.Korea fires ballistic missile that ‘could reach Alaska’
Don’t look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China
5 views
SDF fighters breach wall surrounding Old City of Raqqa
150 views
Trump urges China to get 'heavy' with N.Korea after latest missile launch
237 views
NBA: Durant said to sign two-year deal with Warriors
151 views
KACST Badir program to set up 600 more companies to provide 3,600 jobs
375 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR