Afghan official: US drone strike kills 4 Daesh militants

Associated Press |
Afghan official: US drone strike kills 4 IS militants.(AFP)

KABUL: An Afghan official says a US drone strike has killed four Daesh militants, including a senior commander.
Waheedullah Kalimzai, the governor of the eastern Kunar province, said the strike on Monday killed Hazrat Gul and three other fighters in a mountainous area controlled by the militants. He said authorities learned of the deaths from intelligence reports.
An Daesh affiliate drawn largely from disgruntled former Taliban fighters operates in eastern Afghanistan, where it has clashed with Afghan forces as well as the more established Taliban.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a senior police official was killed by a bomb planted in his car in Kabul, according to Basir Mujahid, a police spokesman.

Tags: Desh Kills Militant US Afghanistan drone

