Daesh recruiter Sally Jones wants to leave Raqqa and ‘return home to Britain’ friend claims

Arab News
Daesh top recruiter, Sally Jones, wants to return home to Britain, friend claims
Daesh top recruiter, Sally Jones, wants to return home to Britain, friend claims
2 photos

The British woman who fled to Syria and became the leading female recruitment officer for Daesh, has told friends she wants to return home, Sky News has reported.
Former punk rocker, Sally Jones, 45, traveled to the Syrian city of Raqqa, with her son and joined the terror network in 2013.
But according to a woman, calling herself “Aisha,” who also traveled to the Daesh-controlled city, said Jones was eager to return to Britain.
She told Sky News: “She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but ISIS (Daesh) is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wish to go to her country.”
It is unlikely she will get her wish, the US recently named Jones as a prime target for assassination. And top US Diplomat, Brett McGurk said up to 3,500 foreign fighters in Raqqa would die there.
Jones married Junaid Hussain, Daesh’s chief of digital jihad, but he was killed in a US drone strike in 2015, as he planned terror attacks against the West, Sky News reported.
Apparently Daesh has prevented Jones from leaving, because she is a “military bride,” and has not been able to remarry, because the militants prefer younger women.
Meanwhile Jones’ son, now 12-years-old, is believed to have been forced to execute prisoners, video footage was released, that appeared to show him pointing a gun to the back of a prisoner’s head and shooting.

