Saudi Arabia

Drug runner gets the hump as Saudi forces stop camel laden with pills

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
Four bags of Captagon pill were loaded on the camel’s back. (Photo supplied)
A Sudanese man was arrested while trying to bury four bags of drugs. (Photo supplied)
The bags contained a total of 518,000 tablets of the amphetamine “Captagon.” (Photo supplied)
JEDDAH: Saudi border guards have foiled an attempt to smuggle half a million illegal pills into the Kingdom ... by camel.
The drugs were loaded on the creature’s back before trying to cross the Saudi border at Halat Ammar.
Border Guard Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said electronic monitoring systems spotted a man riding a camel trying to cross the Kingdom’s land border with Jordan.
The man was later found to be attempting to smuggle a quantity of narcotic pills into the Kingdom.
A Sudanese man was arrested while trying to bury four bags that were loaded on the camel’s back.
The bags contained a total of 518,000 tablets of the amphetamine “Captagon.” All security measures against the smuggler were taken immediately in cooperation with other security agencies.
This arrest comes as a continuation of the Border Guards’ efforts to follow up and monitor the criminal networks targeting the Kingdom and its people with narcotics and toxins. 

