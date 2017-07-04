GSMA announces additional speakers for Mobile 360-Africa

The GSMA announced the participation of additional speakers in the 2017 Mobile 360-Africa conference, which will take place on July 11–13 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. Additionally, the GSMA announced that its Mobile for Development Utilities program has launched a new call for applications for its Innovation Fund. Further, Vodacom has also been confirmed as Host Sponsor for Mobile 360-Africa.

“Mobile 360 – Africa is now only two weeks away and we are looking forward to convening players from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to discuss the unprecedented opportunity that mobile provides to improve and enhance social and economic development in the region,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA.

At Mobile 360 – Africa, CEOs and senior executives from leading mobile companies and from players across the digital ecosystem will address the most pressing mobile trends and issues. New speakers confirmed to join the existing line-up at Mobile 360 – Africa include: Marisa Conway, chief learning officer at Arifu; Kees Van Lede, CEO of Carepay Ltd.; Eric Osiakwan, managing partner at Chanzo Capital, Wale Ayeni, Africa regional head for Venture Capital; Lilian Makoi, founder and CEO of Jamii Africa; Catherine McCarthy, CEO of Medical Aid Films; Mohamed, Dabbour, executive vice president for Africa at Millicom; Dorcas Muthoni, CEO and founder of Openworld; Thomas Chalumeau, chief strategy officer at Orange MEA; Bob Collymore, CEO at Safaricom; Peter Kariuki, co-founder and CTO of Safemotos; and Evan Thomas, CEO at SweetSense.

Over the three days, the conference will feature thought-provoking keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Day One looks at the role of government and industry in delivering social and digital transformation; Day Two highlights and celebrates the companies and projects leading the digitization of Africa; and finally, Day Three takes an in-depth look into mobile money and financial inclusion.

The conference will also examine different aspects of the empowerment story, with sessions including: “What Does a Digital Future Look Like for Africa?”, “Mobile as a Platform for Achieving SDGs in Africa”, “Expanding and Enhancing Mobile Broadband Connectivity”, and “Pathways to Social Transformation: Identity and Inclusion”.

For the first time, the program will feature a “Predictions Panel”, where thought leaders from throughout the industry will gather to share and debate their predicted outcomes of Digital Africa in the next 12 months.

