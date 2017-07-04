  • Search form

Corporate News

Rimini Street recognized again as a 'Top Workplace'

ARAB NEWS
Rimini Street Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and an independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, has announced that it has been named one of the 2017 Bay Area “Top Workplaces” by the Bay Area News Group, for the fourth time. The Top Workplaces program recognizes Bay Area employers based on employee surveys conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.
The WorkplaceDynamics employee survey asks participants a series of questions to uncover a comprehensive view into a company’s organizational health. Participants are asked about their employer’s culture and work ethic, communication policies, pay and benefits. Participants are also given the opportunity to provide additional comments and insightful feedback on their organization’s culture and environment.
Over 4,000 organizations participate in the WorkplaceDynamics study each year, with more than one million participants completing the employee surveys.
“Rimini Street is honored to receive recognition from our employees as a top workplace once again,” said Jim Petraglia, group vice president, global HR and shared services, Rimini Street.
He added: “Rimini Street is passionate about recruiting the best talent, creating an environment that allows experienced professionals to thrive and grow in a team-oriented culture, sharing its success through industry-leading compensation and benefits, and delivering exceptional service and value to our clients.”
The Bay Area News Group published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 25.
Rimini Street has been providing enterprise support services since 2005 with an award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their independent support provider.
