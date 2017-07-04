Jet Airways announces ‘Summer Holiday Sale’ with exciting fares

Celebrating the holiday season, Jet Airways, India’s full-service, premiere international airline, is offering attractive savings on fares on its direct flights from the Gulf, including those from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Sharjah, to destinations in India, and beyond including popular leisure ones such as Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Hong Kong, Katmandu, and Singapore, in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regions.

Under the terms of the offer, Jet Airways will offer guests a discount of 12 percent on the fare, applicable on tickets booked online between June 30 and July 2. Tickets booked as part of the promotion will be valid for travel from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30.

The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by Jet Airways, for both one-way and return journeys. Guests can book their tickets online on www.jetairways.com or use the airline’s mobile app.

Shakir Kantawala, Jet Airways vice president for Gulf, Middle East and Africa said: The Gulf region plays host to a large Indian population who have families and friends in India. The ‘Summer Holiday Sale’ provides an excellent opportunity to our guests to make considerable saving while planning their travel home or to explore new destinations on holiday, especially in the monsoon season. This promotion also reflects Jet Airways’ ‘Think Home, Think Jet Airways’ philosophy that emphasizes the role Jet Airways, with its extensive network spanning 65 global destinations, plays in reuniting families, adding much excitement to travel.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India have been working to expand their cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment and commerce, security and defense, as well as education, media and communication.

This has led to an increase in air passenger growth between the regions, buoyed by daily flights connecting the Gulf with India.

