Canon launches new lens with Macro Lite technology

Canon Middle East, world leader in imaging solutions, has launched a new innovative lens: the EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM. Designed to capture macro and close-up photography, the EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM features Canon’s unique built-in Macro Lite technology and is the first lens of its kind in the EF-S range.

Compatible with all APS-C DSLR cameras, the lens facilitates photographers with the capability to capture delicate details and get closer to their subject. It illuminates small objects and close-up detail, whilst minimizing the shadows it casts onto subjects with a tapered edge design. Combined with an image stabilizer with Hybrid IS, the lens is designed to counteract unwanted shake and blur to enhance macro shots.

This macro lens, with life-size 1:1 magnification, has the ability to capture subjects as close as 30mm from the front of the lens. This close working distance and magnification level means it is ideal for revealing the tiny and intricate details of subjects such as jewelry, food or crafts.

It is deal for users seeking to produce images for their Instagram feed or to produce a portfolio of product imagery for a small business.

The built-in Macro Lite ensures flexible lighting options and ease for users by allowing photographers to alternate between two lights located on each side of the lens, or both at the same time. At the press of a button the strength of the lighting can be adjusted to amplify the intricate details of the subject so users can creatively add shadows with depth and texture whilst emphasizing the color and details.

For movie makers, the quiet focusing of the STM focus motor is advantageous for capturing movies without distracting noise, whilst its smooth shifts in focus create cinematic effects.

The EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM is a versatile, compact and lightweight lens. It has the capability to be used for a range of applications such as portrait, street and general everyday photography by all budding photographers wanting to tell their story.

