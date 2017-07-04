Luxury gold therapy for skin from Hyunjin

Hyunjin C&T made a splash with the debut of their Luxury Gold Therapy at Beautyworld Middle East 2017. The Korean beauty specialists introduced an entire range of innovative products that utilize gold leaf, magnetic therapy and oxygen therapy in innovative treatments aimed to revitalize and rejuvenate skin tone and condition.

The use of gold in beauty treatments has been prevalent from Roman and Greek times, with Egyptian empress Cleopatra having been known to use a golden mask to enhance her fabled beauty.

Hyunjin C&T President Sunghan Jung said: “We would like to extend our business in the Middle East and introduce our best product, Luxury Gold Therapy, a VIP treatment that maximizes the antioxidant effect of pure gold. This treatment uses gold leaf, which gives a visible result right after application.”

Beautyworld Middle East is the largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being in the Middle East. The exhibition is the key networking and sourcing platform for the beauty and cosmetics industries.

As the largest event of its kind, it ensures direct access to more than 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries, and welcomed 37,184 visitors in 2016.

With an amazing array of products and services from all over the world, it gives visitors the opportunity to source cutting-edge products and services as well as learn about and discuss the latest market trends. There is no other related trade exhibition in the Middle East that delivers the same quality and variety of buyers and distributors.

