Asir gunmen arrested for threatening 2 women in a car

JEDDAH: Asir governorate on Tuesday announced that security forces arrested a group of young men accused of using weapons to threaten two women inside a car.

A video of the incident on social media shows men aiming weapons at the two women in an area west of Abha. Twitter users claim that women had acquired a court order for child custody after she separated from her husband, leading to an attempt by the father to take his daughter by force.

The spokesperson and supervisor of media affairs for the Asir region, Saad bin Abdullah Al-Thabet, said that authorities analyzed the video which led to identification of the suspects. He added that the men have been arrested, and their vehicles and weapons were seized.

The prosecution is continuing legal proceedings, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the details behind the incident.