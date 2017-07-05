11th Souq Okaz to kick off on July 12

RIYADH: The 11th Souq Okaz will kick off on July 12 in Arfaa, Taif, under the patronage of King Salman.

Since its inception, Souq Okaz has witnessed a variety of cultural and tourist components which have reflected the Kingdom’s promotion of its heritage and cultural activities.

The Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has finalized all preparations for the event supported by the public and private sector including Taif province, Taif University and other key strategic partners.

Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the SCTH and head of the supervisory committee of Souq Okaz, said the festival this year will witness more than 100 functions, in addition to contests and tourist journeys.

The events will include a number of historical and cultural functions including Arabic and early Islamic poetry recitations, theater performances, market presentations, language challenges, sports shows, horse and camel shows, handicrafts, and light and sound presentations, he said.

Souq Okaz will also witness five nights of Arabic classical poetry, 10 cultural workshops, an Arabic calligraphy show, a fine-arts-corner, the Okaz library, an ancient and Islamic inscription show, and a tent for storytellers under the supervision of the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).