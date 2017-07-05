  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief continues distribution of food aid in Chad and Yemen

ARAB NEWS |
Yemeni children receive food packages from KSRelief in Abyan province. (SPA)
RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has distributed dates to Chad, and food items in Yemen.
A team from KSRelief recently delivered 72 tons of dates to the World Food Program (WFP) in Chad, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
WFP Deputy Regional Director Eisa Sonogo and a representative of the Chadian government attended the delivery ceremony, the agency said.
In a related development, KSRelief distributed aid and food items in Abyan province, Yemen. The governor of province, Maj. Gen. Abu Bakr Salim, said the food assistance would alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, especially in Abyan.
Food distribution in the province targets five regions where some 60,000 citizens will benefit through the distribution of 10,000 food baskets.
