Middle-East

Laptop ban on Emirates flights to the US lifted

Emirates, the region’s largest airline, flies to 12 US cities including New York City, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle and Orlando. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Emirates on Wednesday said that the cabin ban on laptops and other gadgets on flights to US routes has been lifted immediately.
“Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all US bound flights,” an Emirates spokesperson said.
Emirates, the region’s largest airline, flies to 12 US cities including New York City, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle and Orlando.
The Dubai carrier’s announcement comes after the US lifted the laptop ban on Saudi Arabian Airlines and Etihad Airways earlier this week.
The US government on March 25 banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone from passenger cabins on direct flights to the US from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including the United Arab Emirates.
American aviation security officials claimed the move was intended to deter extremists’ plans to target passenger jets with bombs hidden in electronic devices.
The UK also announced a cabin luggage ban on laptops and tablets on passenger flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia.

