Seven reasons to visit Gstaad, Switzerland this Summer

JEDDAH: if you are pondering a vacation in Switzerland this summer, make sure to consider Gstaad as your sanctuary for a few days, or weeks…Gstaad is a charming mountain destination that walks the fine balance between tradition and modern lifestyle.



Whether you are a culture enthusiast, a sport buff, or just want a quiet escape in the middle of majestic mountains, there are countless reasons to consider Gstaad as a summer holiday destination this summer, and we’ve picked seven for you.



1. Discover a sports wonderland

While Gstaad’s trademark is an impressive 220km ski slope, it also has much more to offer sport fans during warmer seasons: hiking, biking, paragliding across the majestic Alps, or swimming in pure mountain lakes, are just some of the activities to explore this summer. If your holiday falls in the month of July, the Swiss Open Gstaadis a sporting not to be missed. However, if you’ve made plans for later this summer, August offers you one of the most exclusive polo competitions in the world, The Hublot Polo Hold Cup Gstaad.



2. Shop at the best

The last thing you expect in a small village in the middle of the Alps is to be the hub of the world’s designers. Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chopard, Brunello Cucinelli, Prada, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, and Cartier all have stores in the famous Gstaad Promenade. Other smaller boutiques stock labels such as Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Tod’s, Burberry, Dior, and Marc Jacobs. So if you can’t give up your favorite hobby for a while, get ready for a shopping spree in Gstaad!



3. Rub shoulders with celebs

Gstaad is a home and holiday destination to many top celebrities that you could be lucky enough to meet during your holiday. Current residents include English actress Julie Andrews, Formula One Holdings owner Bernie Ecclestone, and French singer Johnny Hallyday. Hollywood stars such as Salma Hayek, Madonna, and Designer Valentino Garavani prefer keeping it as a holiday home.



4. Enjoy a home from home experience

In order to make the most of your stay in Gstaad, you need a place to call home. Nestled at the heart of the village, Ultima Gstaad offers a unique experience in the peace and conviviality of your own private chalet, with all the comforts of a luxury hotel. Privacy and discretion are assured at the five-star boutique property, with an irresistible blend of traditional and ultra-modern, comprising three immense wooden chalets housing a contemporary and luxurious home from home experience. Choose from 11 superb suites and six fabulous residences, while enjoying an Italian restaurant, a Spa by La Prairie for face and body treatments, an Aesthetics Clinic and a bespoke, personalized butler service to take care of your every whim 24/7.



5. Celebrate refined art

If art is your passion, then get ready for a soul feeding experience. Gstaad is home to a wealth of art galleries for all tastes: works by renowned artists, steel and bronze sculptures, contemporary abstract and oil paintings, woodblock prints, and much more. The highlight of the summer though is the Gstaad Menuhim Festival, a classical music celebration that is held from the 13th July to the 2nd of September 2017 with more than 50 concerts and a vast array of famous soloists and ensembles.



6. Relax, just relax…

Gstaad is not only a premium destination for sports, but also well-being. After a day hiking trip in the alpine landscapes, a horse riding excursion in the green fields, or a shopping afternoon at the Promenade, nothing can be more relaxing than a few hours at the Ultima Spa by La Prairie® Therapy. The hotel hosts concentration of luxury, high-end facilities and expert knowledge, with La Prairie® ‎face and body treatments, hammam, swimming pool, six treatment and massage rooms, a detox bar, gym, sauna and indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi.



7. Give your children a real treat

If you are planning a family trip and want to offer your little ones a fun, instructive holiday (and yourself a real break!), Gstaad’s renowned schools, Le Rosey and the John F.Kennedy International School can help you with that! They offer amazing summer camps where your children can enjoy a fascinating 2-3 week experience in the mountains, while you can relax at Ultima Gstaad just a few hundred meters away from the campus.