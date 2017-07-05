  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Foreign ministers of Arab alliance to counter terrorism meet in Cairo

Middle-East

Live

Foreign ministers of Arab alliance to counter terrorism meet in Cairo

Reuters |

CAIRO: Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain on Wednesday started a meeting in Cairo on the Qatar crisis hours before a deadline for Doha to meet demands set by the four Arab nations, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters.
The meeting was taking place at Al-Tahrir palace to discuss Qatar’s reaction to the 13 demands the four countries made after accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and being ally of regional foe Iran, which Doha denies.
The four Arab nations have threatened further sanctions if Qatar does not comply with the list presented through Kuwait about two weeks ago, which Qatar rejected. Kuwait has been acting as a mediator since the beginning of the crisis.

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, discussed the Qatari crisis with Egypt’s President President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a call. The US president called on all sides to negotiate constructively and reiterated the need for all countries to follow thorough on their commitments at the Riyadh Summit to stop terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.

Related Articles

CAIRO: Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain on Wednesday started a meeting in Cairo on the Qatar crisis hours before a deadline for Doha to meet demands set by the four Arab nations, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters.
The meeting was taking place at Al-Tahrir palace to discuss Qatar’s reaction to the 13 demands the four countries made after accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and being ally of regional foe Iran, which Doha denies.
The four Arab nations have threatened further sanctions if Qatar does not comply with the list presented through Kuwait about two weeks ago, which Qatar rejected. Kuwait has been acting as a mediator since the beginning of the crisis.

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, discussed the Qatari crisis with Egypt’s President President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a call. The US president called on all sides to negotiate constructively and reiterated the need for all countries to follow thorough on their commitments at the Riyadh Summit to stop terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.

Tags: Qatar Crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

President Trump calls for all countries in Qatar crisis to honor Riyadh Summit commitments

President Donald Trump has called on all countries involved in the Qatar crisis to resolve the...

Russia says no final deal on Syria safe zones

ASTANA: Russia, Turkey and Iran failed at peace talks Wednesday to hammer out details including the...

President Trump calls for all countries in Qatar crisis to honor Riyadh Summit commitments
Russia says no final deal on Syria safe zones
Egypt: Suspected militant kills 2 retired officers, soldier
Calls for probe after Syrians die in Lebanese custody
Foreign ministers of Arab alliance to counter terrorism meet in Cairo
Watch: Nusra Front leader admits ideological links to Muslim Brotherhood in Al Jazeera interview
Latest News
President Trump calls for all countries in Qatar crisis to honor Riyadh Summit commitments
20 views
Russia says no final deal on Syria safe zones
20 views
Qatar Airways left out as US lifts laptop ban for Gulf rivals
994 views
Watch: Woman faints after dropping and breaking $30,000 jade bracelet
280 views
Egypt: Suspected militant kills 2 retired officers, soldier
74 views
Calls for probe after Syrians die in Lebanese custody
54 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR